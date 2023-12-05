MOUNT ULLA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — First responders have a warning for drivers about an intersection in Rowan County.

The West Rowan Volunteer Fire Department has responded to two major crashes at NC 801 at Graham Road in the past two weeks. Their data shows they’ve responded to at least 10 accidents with injuries there in the past 12 months.

“We’ve gained in population. We’ve also gained in accidents,” said Assistant Fire Chief Andy Russell. “There have always been wrecks, but they weren’t near this frequent.”

Russell thinks the problem stems from more drivers on the road and low visibility of the stop signs that sit along Graham and Hall Roads.

NCDOT workers previously leveled a median that posted a stop sign in the middle of the road. Russell believes the removal of this stop sign may be a contributing factor to the increase in crash frequency.

“That stop sign on that median little island was more visible because you had one on both sides of that lane,” said Russell.

On Monday night, troopers said the driver of a Chevrolet did not stop at a stop sign on Graham Road and collided with a tractor-trailer that was traveling along NC 801. Medics took the Chevy driver to the hospital. Hazmat crews could not recover roughly 40 gallons of fuel that seeped from the truck.

On Nov. 27, another driver failed to stop at the same stop sign and t-boned a BMW. That BMW ended up crashing into an old building, and the driver was taken to the hospital.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

“I don’t like big city coming to small town, but in a nutshell, people are just more in a hurry. They’ve got more places to be,” said Russell.

Above all, Russell said many of the crashes that have happened at Graham Road and NC 801 could have been avoided if people just slowed down and paid more attention.