ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County K-9 died from heat exhaustion, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday following a months-long investigation.

K-9 Kantor died while off duty on April 4, 2023, at a home with an adult family member and a 17-year-old, according to the sheriff’s report.

When the adult left for work, at some point Kantor became agitated and the 17-year-old placed Kantor in the back of a patrol vehicle and turned the air conditioning on, which the report indicated is a common practice to calm K-9s.

At some point, the vehicle shut down and when the adult returned home, Kantor was dead. Officials said the teen was not aware of a K-9 protection system that would have sounded an alarm indicating an unsafe temperature increase.

Following a three-month investigation, new policies including an automatic activation of the protection system have been implemented, the sheriff’s office said.