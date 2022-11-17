GRANITE QUARRY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County man is cashing out after trying his luck on a $20 scratch-off ticket.

Ricardo Magdaleno of Gold Hill won a $100,000 lottery prize, claiming a total of $71,016 after taxes.

Ricardo Magdaleno (Courtesy: N.C. Education Lottery)

Magdaleno bought his Premier Cash ticket from Circle K on South Salisbury Avenue near East Lyerly Street.

The Premier Cash game debuted in Aug. 2021, with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 awards. This was the last $100K award; one $2 million reward remains.