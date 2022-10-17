ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man was sentenced to 25-30 years in prison for sexually assaulting five and six-year-old children, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

Jonathan Edward Honeycutt, 43, is charged with taking indecent liberties with a child and first-degree statutory sex offense with a child.

Jonathan Edward Honeycutt (Courtesy: Rowan County Sheriff’s Office)

Honeycutt was initially sentenced on Aug. 26 for seven counts of child sex assault offenses; in Oct., an investigation began for a report that he had sexually molested two children.

Based on the evidence, in that case, Honeycutt gained charges, refused to provide a statement to detectives, and pleaded guilty to the charged offenses.

If Honeycutt is released after 25 years, he will be 68.