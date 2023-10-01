ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Over a year after two men were found dead in their homes, investigators are bringing to light the circumstances that led up to their deaths.

Michael James Mitchke was found dead after a fire burned his camper on St. Peter’s Church Road on August 21, 2022, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

The North Carolina Office of Chief Medical Examiner said in their autopsy report that Mitchke was shot multiple times, leading to his death before the fire even began.

Officials believe Mitchke’s death could be connected to a fatal shooting a month prior on Poole Road. Sometime between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on July 20, 2022, David Kenneth Land was shot dead at his home, just a few miles from Mitchke’s residence.

Investigators say they are actively investigating leads in the two murders as well as DNA evidence found.

For each of the cases, a $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction. The Mitchke family is also offering an additional $10,000 reward in their case, according to authorities.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Lieutenant Ryan Barkley at 704-216-8711 or text a tip to 704-213-3677.