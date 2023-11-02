RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS – Rowan County man Edward Woods took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 lottery ticket and won a $144,631 jackpot.

The Cleveland resident bought his lucky Quick Pick ticket from Community Grocery & Hardware on Statesville Boulevard, the state lottery office said. His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot in the Oct. 26 drawing.

The odds of matching numbers on all five balls in the game are 1 in 962,598.

Woods claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Thursday in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $103,050.

Cash 5 is one of six lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets at a retail location or with Online Play through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.