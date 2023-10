SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rowan County sex offender is wanted by authorities for reportedly not reporting his new address.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office has a warrant out for Roger Lee McCarter Jr. His last known address is Miller Motel at 119 N. Main St. in China Grove.

McCarter is a white male listed as 5 feet, 9 inches, weighting 195 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Deputies ask if the public has any information of McCarter’s whereabouts, to contact 704-216-8500.