ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Behind the walls of the Rowan County Justice Center, through the winding halls that lead down to the sheriff’s office lobby, a new memorial sits that has given law enforcement officers and those around them, a new perspective on what it means to protect, serve, and die for your community.

A memorial/honor wall was revealed during National Police Week, in addition to the monument that sits in front of the old county courthouse.

The wall is split into two sides; one side has dog tags that represent a current Rowan County Sheriff employee who served in the military; the other side has dog tags that represent a county deputy and K-9 who had passed away in the line of duty.

The memorial wall is the first wall of its kind and is the first visual representation that the public can view, inside the justice center.