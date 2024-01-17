CLEVELAND, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rowan County woman has been charged with seven counts of animal cruelty after not caring for her animals in nearly a month, according to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

On Nov. 21, 2023, officials responded to 107 Upland Trail in Cleveland to investigate possible animal abandonment.

Queen City News is tracking CRIME in your area 🚨 >> Latest stories here

Investigators noticed chickens running loose on the property and saw three weak-looking dogs inside the residence, officials said. It was reported that one of the dogs attempted to get up but was unable to due to its condition.

Inside the house, investigators saw puddles of urine and feces all over the floor. The dogs were taken to a local animal shelter for treatment. The veterinarian told investigators that all three dogs were as close as they could be to dying of starvation while still breathing.

Officers were able to contact Grace Charlene Horne, the owner of the animals. She said no one had been at the residence to care for the animals in about a month.

On Jan. 12, 2024, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was asked by the District Attorney’s Office to investigate the case further. On the same day, warrants were obtained for Horne for seven counts of misdemeanor animal cruelty and seven counts of felony animal cruelty. The seven counts were for three dogs and four chickens.

The next day, on Jan. 13, Horne was taken before a judge where she was released on a written promise to appear in court, according to officials.

On Monday, Jan. 16, witnesses gave statements to the Sheriff’s Office stating they had witnessed the ill care of the animals at the property.

One of the witnesses said that in the summer of 2023, there were a total of five chickens and three ducks on the property. Horne was never at home and those animals had no food and water, and that a pool that had been placed out for the ducks had no water in it and that it was nothing but sludge. At some point, the witness said they contacted Horne letting her know that one of the ducks had died.

Neighbors then started caring for the animals, but two remaining ducks and one chicken later died. With this information, officials obtained warrants for four counts of felony death by starvation.

Horne was in court on Monday, Jan. 16, for the animal cruelty charges when she was served the warrant for the felony death by starvation charges.

The judge ordered Horne not to have any responsibility for animals and released her on a written promise to appear in court on Feb. 14, 2024.

The three dogs that were taken to the shelter have since been rehabilitated and adopted out to new homes.