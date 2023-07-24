GOLD HILL, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “I think I cried all the way home,” Cynthia Neely said after she turned her $10 Fast Play purchase into a $723,755 jackpot.

Neely bought her lucky ticket from the Kangaroo Express on East Main Street in Rockwell. When she check her tickets, her first thought was someone else won instead of her.

“When I got in the truck and saw my first ticket said the jackpot was back to $20,000, I thought, ‘Oh darn, somebody already won the jackpot,'” Neely said.

After a closer look, she realized she was the winner of the jackpot. “It is a life-changing amount of money.”

Neely says she plans to give some money to her church, invest and possibly take a trip with her husband.