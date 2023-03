SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Salisbury police have confirmed that a 12-year-old boy was hit by a vehicle after getting off a school bus on North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Rowan County Emergency Services said the incident happened around 3 p.m. at 605 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard near E. Franklin Street.

There is no word if the child was taken to the hospital, but his injuries were minor according to police.

Queen City News has reached out to Rowan-Salisbury Schools for comment.