GREENSBORO, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury man arrested on felony drug charges in Rowan County has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a district judge.

Thursday’s conviction of Frederick O’Neal Broadway Jr., 35, stems from Rowan County Sheriff’s Office detectives reportedly making a series of undercover buys of various amounts of fentanyl and methamphetamine. He was arrested in August 2021.

On the day of Broadway’s arrest, the sheriff’s office said he was also found with firearm along with a 50-round drum magazine and additional drug-related items.

Broadway has an extensive violent criminal history. He has been convicted of second-degree murder, robbery, shooting into occupied property and possession of a firearm on school property. At the time of his arrest, Broadway had recently been released from a state prison for his murder conviction.

After Broadway’s 108 months in prison, he will have three years of supervised release.