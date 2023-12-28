SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Rowan County nonprofit was the only local group selected to receive money from the latest round of North Carolina Housing Finance Agency funding.

Rowan Helping Ministries will receive more than $1.6 million out of the $43 million the agency is providing 12 communities around the state. All the funds must be used to fight homelessness and housing insecurity.

With their portion, Rowan Helping Ministries plans to construct 10 new homes on East Council Street in Salisbury to use as Permanent Supportive Housing. They’ll go directly next to the three existing PSH units the nonprofit utilizes.

Executive Director Kyna Grubb says her team has been dreaming up this project since 2019, but funding was a challenge. She said there is a great need in the region for the housing due to high demand and low turnover.

“Around 2019 when we started dreaming about it, we had 18 individuals on our list who qualified for Permanent Supportive Housing,” Grubb explained. “In that year, only two people were placed in Permanent Supportive Housing, but they were not from Rowan County. They were from one of the other four counties in our region.”

Rowan Helping Ministries Executive Director Kyna Grubb discusses the houses the organization plans to build.

PSH offers homes to individuals who have experienced chronic homelessness and have challenges that make it difficult for them to maintain stable housing.

Those who live in these types of homes pay partial rent and receive wraparound services, such as mental health care.

“It feels good, and it feels like we’re doing something extraordinarily worthwhile,” said Grubb. “It gives people who have lived on the street for years an opportunity to have housing and services to be able to stay in that housing.”

The 10 units, which will be located behind the Rowan Helping Ministries’ Robertson-Stanback Center Shelter, are a great start, but Grubb says it still won’t fully address the region’s needs. She said the area needs 33 more units in order to keep up with the demand.

“We want to prevent homelessness and then help people who are homeless get into housing,” said Grubb.

While there’s no official timeline for the project’s completion, Grubb said she hopes to have the structures built within the next 12 to 15 months.