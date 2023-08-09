SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Salisbury police officer is being praised for his ‘bravery and quick decision-making’ after rescuing a truck driver from an I-85 wreck on Tuesday.

The Salisbury Police Department said Lt. Corey Brooks was responding to a shots-fired call on Tuesday, August 8, when he witnessed a tractor-trailer crash on I-85 near Exit 75.

Authorities said Lt. Brooks did not hesitate when he pulled over and rushed to rescue the truck driver, who was trapped in his vehicle which was on the brink of catching fire.

After pulling the driver out of the truck, Lt. Brooks moved the driver to the side of the road with a bystander’s help, police said.

“We commend Lt. Brooks for his display of bravery and quick decision-making,” Salisbury Police Chief P.J. Smith said in a written statement released on Wednesday. “His unwavering dedication to the safety and well-being of the community was displayed as he pulled the truck driver to safety. His actions are one of the many examples of Salisbury officers who proudly wear the badge and put themselves in harm’s way every day to make sure our citizens are safe.”