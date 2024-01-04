SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Salisbury parents were arrested Wednesday after allegedly exposing their infant to fentanyl, police say.

According to the Salisbury Police Department, an infant was take to Novant Health for a possible overdose exposure. Officers determined that the child was exposed to “high levels of fentanyl” while in care of its parents.

After obtaining warrants, officers arrested the father, Phillip Wayne Ketchie, 31, and mother, Felisha Nicole Robinson for felony child abuse. Ketchie and Robinson were placed in the Rowan County Detention Center under a $50,000.00 bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Det. Dyles at 704-638-5225.