SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The Salisbury VA is asking people to open their homes to veterans needing long-term care.

The Medical Foster Home program offers veterans an alternative to institutional nursing homes. When President Biden signed the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023, it provided payment for this program rather than veterans funding their long-term stays out of pocket.

“For those veterans right now, they are really looking at paying to go to a medical foster home or going to a traditional nursing home for free,” said program coordinator Anna Whisenant. “With the option for free care within this home-like setting, we expect there will be lots more veterans coming our way.”

Currently, the Salisbury program houses nine veterans within five caregiver homes. Mary Slaughter has been a medical foster home caregiver for the past ten years.

“It’s giving back. These guys, they served for our country. And a lot of them end up having hard times and wondering where they’re going to go and what’s going to happen with them,” she said. “Somebody needs to reach out and give back to them.”

Caregivers offer the same round-the-clock care the veterans would receive if they lived in a nursing home. They’re expected to provide meals, manage medication, help with appointments, and become personal companions.

“You have to have a heart for it, but they become family,” said Slaughter.

Foster home caregivers are paid a monthly stipend to provide care to the veterans. If you’re interested in participating in the program, call (704) 638-9000, ext. 16641.