SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Fifteen people have been charged following a prostitution sting in Salisbury, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

15 men were charged with soliciting prostitution during an investigation that took place between October 10th and 14th.

“The behavior is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our community,” the sheriff’s office said. “North Carolina statutes list solicitation of prostitution as a misdemeanor offense, however after one conviction, the act becomes a felony.”

Deputies said the offense all occurred on North Long Street.

The Sheriff’s office released a list of those charged.