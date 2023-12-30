SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bicyclist has died following a hit-and-run in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.

Officers responded to the 3600 block of South Main Street around 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 for an individual laying on the side of the road.

First responders identified the victim as 48-year-old Mark Edward Brotherton and pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators say Brothertown was riding on a bicycle toward Salisbury when he was struck by a vehicle going in the same direction.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as potentially being a 2008 to 2015 Nissan Armada with damage to the right headlight area.

Note: This is not the vehicle involved, but an example of what it could look like. Credit: NHTSA

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Master Police Officer Benjamin at 704-638-2117 or mbenj@salisburync.gov.