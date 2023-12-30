SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A bicyclist has died following a hit-and-run in Salisbury, according to the Salisbury Police Department.
Officers responded to the 3600 block of South Main Street around 8 a.m. on Dec. 29 for an individual laying on the side of the road.
First responders identified the victim as 48-year-old Mark Edward Brotherton and pronounced him dead at the scene.
Investigators say Brothertown was riding on a bicycle toward Salisbury when he was struck by a vehicle going in the same direction.
The suspect’s vehicle is described as potentially being a 2008 to 2015 Nissan Armada with damage to the right headlight area.
Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle involved is asked to contact Master Police Officer Benjamin at 704-638-2117 or mbenj@salisburync.gov.
This is a developing story; check back for updates