SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Deputies have arrested a repeat child sex offender, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.

Salisbury resident Joseph Lineberry, 37, was arrested by investigators last Friday and faces multiple charges including first-degree statutory sex offense of a child and two counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Lineberry was arrested in 2021 for similar, but unrelated charges, deputies said.

The new charges stem from another victim who came forward about sexual abuse they suffered approximately ten years ago, according to the sheriff’s report. The victim was known to Lineberry, but not related. Material was seized after a warrant was executed at the home of the suspect

He was held without bond at the Rowan County Jail, and was later given a $250,000 secured bond and is now awaiting trial.