SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Three years after the brutal beating, burning, and dismembering of Michael Early, one of the defendants in the gruesome case learned he’ll spend at least no fewer than 46 years in prison.

The judge decided on a plea deal after 23-year-old Carlos Rosas Jr. confessed to his involvement in Earley’s 2019 murder. The agreement specifies that Rosas Jr. cannot serve more than 60 years in prison.

Rosas Jr., who was 19 at the time of the murder, was charged with one count of second-degree murder, kidnapping, robbery with a dangerous weapon, obstruction of justice, and destroying human remains.

Authorities charged Rosas, Lauren Grimes, and Madison Harrington in May 2019 for Earley’s murder and corpse mutilation.

Earley’s girlfriend, whom he had plans to propose to, reported that the couple fought on May 5. On May 6, she had not heard from him and reported him missing. She later told detectives that the 19-year-old had made plans to sell marijuana to Grimes.

After a three-day investigation, Rowan County detectives went to the home of Rosas Jr. In court on Friday; prosecutors said they saw Rosas walking out of the woods near his house.

When asked if he knew of Earley, he said, “No.”

While on-site, detectives discovered a tarped vehicle and a recently-used burn barrel. Upon further investigation, they saw “large bones” inside it. They found other crime-related materials, including an aluminum baseball bat with blood on it, cleaning supplies, and a recently-used shovel at the house.

Detectives determined that Earley’s body had been dismembered, burned, and put in various bags before being hidden in the woods about 400 feet from Rosas’s house.

In court on Friday, Rosas admitted to the series of events that led to the gruesome event. Rosas told detectives that he rode with the co-defendants to buy marijuana from Earley.

He stated that it was not his idea but brought a bat along because “he had a bad feeling.” When they arrived at Earley’s house on Sides Road, Earley brought the marijuana to their vehicle.

The co-defendants stated that the marijuana was not the right size and asked for a cup to measure it. Earley went back into his house and returned with a cup. After further discussion, Early and the co-defendants tried to drive away.

Prosecutors said that the trio claimed that Earley then attacked the women and had his hands around the throat of one of them.

The struggle continued until the vehicle crashed along Sides Road.

Rosas, who was in the backseat of the car at the time, grabbed his baseball bat.,

He then confessed that he hit Earley one time in the head, which fractured his skull. When Earley fell off of the co-defendant, Rosas admitted hitting him twice in the head, which left Earley unconscious.

Rosas confessed that he and the women ran into the woods near the accident and devised a plan. They put Earley’s unconscious body into the back of the vehicle and covered it. They returned to Rosas’s house, where they dismembered his body with tools.

In court, prosecutors stated that Rosas threatened and prevented the two women from calling authorities. He confessed to saying: “Don’t test me. You’ve seen what I can do.”

Earley’s mother spoke in court before the judge handed the sentence to Rosas.

Jessica Earley told the judge: “It wasn’t that [Michael] died, but what was done to him afterward.”

Friday’s sentencing was the first time Michael’s mother and stepfather saw Rosas in person.

“He’s held accountable for everything that he did wrong,” Jessica Earley said. “I needed that. . . I feel for his family because they’re going without their son like I am with mine.”

Due to the plea agreement and his confession, it’s not likely that Rosas will be able to appeal the decision. There’s no court date for Harrington and Grimes yet.