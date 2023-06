SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The former longtime CEO of Food Lion has died, the Salisbury-based grocery store confirmed Friday.

Tom Smith spent 29 years with the regional retailer.

The company released the following statement of his passing, illuminating the growth that occurred under his leadership:

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our former CEO and leader Tom Smith, who played an instrumental role in the growth and success of Food Lion. During his 29 years of service, he made significant contributions to the company. His dedication, hard work and passion were invaluable in propelling Food Lion forward. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and former colleagues during this time. His legacy will forever be remembered and cherished within our Food Lion family.” – Food Lion

Food Lion has grown to have more than 1,100 stores in 10 states.