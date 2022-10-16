SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Police are investigating a shooting that occurred during a Livingstone College homecoming event this weekend.

The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert around 11 p.m., school officials said Sunday.

Salisbury Police said two people were shot and the college said they were not students at the university, but had been attending the event. Livingstone said two of their students were injured fleeing the scene. A school news conference that was scheduled for 11 a.m. has since been postponed.

“I’m saddened that after a week of homecoming activities without incident, our students, alumni, their families, and friends had to witness this senseless act of gun violence. My prayer is that the community will respond to Livingstone College in the same manner it responded when gunfire erupted at a holiday basketball tournament in December,” said Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis.

The Salisbury Police Department is actively investigating reports of an active shooter on the campus of Livingstone College. At this time, there is no active threat to the College or the community.

Homecoming at Livingstone featured a morning parade and an afternoon football game against Fayetteville State University. A gala was held that began at 9 p.m. at a local Holiday Inn that featured performances from Sumthin 4 Tha People & DJ Leon Gatewood.

The school said there is no suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.