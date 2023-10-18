SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — There are new security protocols in place at Livingstone College’s homecoming to keep the campus secure. A shooting on campus last year cut the festivities short.

School officials say visitors who weren’t students were involved in a fight that ended with shots fired on the last day of homecoming 2022.

This year’s celebration runs Wednesday through Saturday, full of concerts, parties and the Bears’ football game.

As a part of the changes, Livingstone College President Dr. Anthony J. Davis says the college has been working with local police to coordinate the plan. Among the protocols are all visitors required to walk through metal detectors and only clear bags are allowed.

“Last year, we executed homecoming activities, six days, 23 hours without an incident,” Davis described. “That was an incident that happened between two members of the local community. They weren’t members of the Livingstone College family. They were here, but this year, we believe that we’ve mitigated our risk successfully by having everyone go through metal detectors and security screening to come on to campus.”

As a centerpiece of Salisbury’s West End neighborhood, Davis says it’s important for Livingstone to welcome the community to celebrate homecoming.

“This will be the first time, in some cases the last time that they will have an opportunity to actually walk on a college campus, it would be irresponsible for Livingstone College to have a policy to say we’re going to lock you out,” Davis said. “We found a way to let you in but we’re going to do so in a safe secure environment.”

Visitors on campus Saturday will pay $30 for a wristband that grants access to the football game and two concerts.

“Homecoming is a very expensive undertaking,” Dr. Davis said. “What we’ve decided to do this year as we take advantage of our gated community is to say everyone invest in the economic model of the college, you pay one time $30 fee.”

Livingstone will also host a career fair for students and alumni for the first time this year.

“We want to put purpose into the party,” Davis said.

The full homecoming schedule includes:

Wednesday: Gospel concert on the historic front lawn, featuring gospel recording artists The Walls Group

Gospel concert on the historic front lawn, featuring gospel recording artists The Walls Group Thursday: Welcome Home Cocktail Party, Sneaker Ball and Fashion Show featuring recording artist Van Van and Jewels

Welcome Home Cocktail Party, Sneaker Ball and Fashion Show featuring recording artist Van Van and Jewels Friday: Greek Step Show and Alumni Affairs All-Black Party

Greek Step Show and Alumni Affairs All-Black Party Saturday: Homecoming Parade, Homecoming Game (vs. Shaw) and Homecoming Concert featuring Kool Moe Dee and DaBaby

Tickets are available on the Livingstone website.