SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Livingstone College will honor a student who died recently.

The school announced that 19-year-old Nick Makel Hall died this past Wednesday. At the time, the school withheld Hall’s name and the circumstances surrounding his death but informed the student body about his sudden death on social media.

Salisbury Police are conducting an investigation into Hall’s death. They said they responded to 530 Jake Alexander Blvd South and found Hall last week. The school reportedly has housing at that location. The school’s website lists the building as The Hotel.

According to the school’s Facebook page, the school will hold a service on Friday at James Varick Auditorium at 2 p.m.

According to his obituary, Hall graduated from Salisbury High School last year and played football there.