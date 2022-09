SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – On Friday, major storm damage was reported on Merritt Avenue in Salisbury.

QCN crews arrived around 6 p.m. at the 300 block of Merritt Avenue near Brenner Avenue.

Upon arrival, crews found two homes damaged from trees collapsing on them; no injuries were reported.

One of the homes was listed for sale just over two weeks ago on Zillow.