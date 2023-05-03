SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The owners of Salisbury’s Millbridge Speedway are in a standoff with their neighbors over noise concerns.

Following complaints from neighbors, Rowan County leaders learned that Jeremy and Ashly Burnett, the owners of the racetrack, had built new bleachers and a new tech shed several years ago without getting the required permits from the county. County commissioners told the couple they would not grant them special permits to use the bleachers or the tech shed until they can come to an agreement with their neighbors about the noise.

“We really want to work together with everybody. We’re here to stay. We’re not going anywhere. They’re not going anywhere. So, we kind of need to make everybody happy here,” said Ashly.

Rodney Dodson lives about a half mile away from the speedway. He says the noise from the races goes well into the night.

“As far as us sleeping at night, we sleep on the west side of the house, so we’re usually running two fans in the house to cut the noise so that we’re able to sleep at night,” he said. “It’s just rough to deal with that constant noise. It actually affects the quality of life, of course.”

Though the track has been around for roughly three decades, the neighbors say their noise concerns only started a few years ago when the racetrack started introducing faster vehicles with louder engines.

The Burnett’s say they are now in a new kind of race: one to find common ground.

“It kind of hurts me that they don’t see the stuff that we are doing over here and see the good that we bring, whether it is to the racing community or the community itself,” said Ashly.