SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway after a person was struck and killed by a train, Salisbury Police confirmed on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday near Depot Street. An unidentified person was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead. An initial investigation revealed the person was struck by an Amtrak train.

It is unclear at this time how or why the person was on the tracks and this remains an active investigation.