SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Rowan County road will close Monday, Oct. 23, 2023, and will not reopen until the summer of 2025, according to emergency services.

Hurley School Road, between US-70/Statesville Boulevard and Sherrill Ford Road, will shut down to replace the bridge over Norfolk Southern Railroad.

Officials provided a detour route, which will be west of US-70/Statesville Road to south on Barringer Road to east on Sherrill Ford Road. A map has been provided for travelers:

With any questions regarding this closure, officials ask you to contact NCDOT at (704) 630-3200.