SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Salisbury city council members unanimously approved a downtown parking pilot program aiming to get downtown residents and employees out of street parking spaces to make more room for visitors.

The program would allow downtown residents, business owners, and employees to lease off-street parking spots from the city, opening up street parking spots for customers and downtown visitors.

“[Parking’s] been an issue for years and years and years,” said downtown business owner Pam Coffield. “I feel we have plenty of parking. The issue is that there are employees and merchants who park in front of their own stores. And then some of the residents do as well.”

Most free street parking spaces in the downtown district have a two-hour parking limit to encourage turnover and more downtown visitors. Though the parking program is not new, it was recently compounded by the city’s new parking enforcement officer.

“As we saw an increase in parking tickets, we started hearing some more questions coming up about where people can park,” said Downtown Director Sada Troutman.

The city plans to convert 30 of their 535 public, off-street parking spaces into leasable parking for those who live and work downtown. The spaces will be in the Wells Fargo Lot on Fisher Street, the City Office Building Lot on West Council Street, and the Center City Lot near the Bernhardt House on East Innes Street. They plan to charge $420 per space per year.

“Hopefully, we can lease some off-street parking to know that when our employees leave for the day, they have a spot to return back to,” said Brad Walser, President of downtown Salisbury’s Walser Technology Group.

Coffield, who owns Stitchin’ Post Gifts and has an older clientele who often doesn’t want to park far away, believes the new program could mean more business for her and other downtown merchants.

“They choose somewhere else to shop because they can’t find a parking place,” said Coffield. “It just doesn’t really make sense why a business owner or their employees would want to fill up all of the spaces in front of their stores.”

The city plans to start leasing spots on Dec. 14, with an official program start date of Jan. 1.