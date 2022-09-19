SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in Salisbury following a deadly shooting, authorities said on Monday.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots around 1 a.m. to a location near 1433 Wilkesboro Road.

Auburn Clement, 27, was found suffering from injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

There is no mention of a motive or a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.