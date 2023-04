ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury man is accused of cashing a check despite a stop-payment action being issued on the check, according to the North Carolina Department of Insurance.

Salisbury resident Alexea Houston, 44, faces charges including obtaining property by false pretense.

Agents with the department said on January 19th, Houston cashed a check from the insurance company after he requested a stop-payment on the check.

He was served with a criminal summons in March.