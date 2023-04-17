SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A weekend shooting in Salisbury has put a man in the hospital, Salisbury Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding gunshots on Sunday at a home on Edgedale Drive. A short time later, a gunshot wound victim believed to be connected with the incident showed up at an area medical center, according to the police report. He was transported to another facility to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect at this time or motive given in the shooting and this remains an active investigation.