SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A meth dealer in Salisbury has been sentenced this week, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Salisbury resident Brodrick Sullivan was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison on Tuesday.

The sentence was a result of a joint investigation by the sheriff’s office, SBI, and Homeland Security where undercover purchases of meth with a purity level of more than 100 percent were made, totaling several pounds, records showed.

Sullivan had been labeled a priority target by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.