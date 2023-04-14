RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two Salisbury residents were killed in an accident involving a tractor-trailer near Beckley, West Virginia, Thursday.

According to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division, at approximately 6:37 p.m. a trooper observed a small passenger vehicle exiting the southbound lane of the Interstate 77 Turnpike when it crossed the median and struck a tractor-trailer in the northbound lane.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was later identified as Abraham Morris, 49, of Salisbury and was pronounced dead at the scene, State Police said. A 14-year-old passenger, also from Salisbury, a police rep confirmed, was extracted from the vehicle and transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer, Ismenord Berry, 32 of Goldsboro, and Jeff Rampart, 29 of North Port, Florida, were uninjured.

This crash investigation remains active and ongoing.