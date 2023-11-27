SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Salisbury Police Department has started its annual Santa Patrol campaign, aimed at reducing retail thefts and vehicle break-ins during the holiday shopping season.

Off-duty officers sign up to patrol high-traffic shopping and residential areas. They said since the campaign began six years ago, they have seen a decrease in property crimes.

“We went back five years prior to 2018 and we had probably somewhere between 1,400-plus reported property crime incidents [in November and December],” said Police Chief Patrick Smith. “Since starting Santa Patrol after 2018, it went down to around 1,100.”

Smith said the department’s goal is to decrease property crimes by 10 percent during this year’s campaign compared to last year’s.

“With the increase in consumers that go in the shopping season, we want them to feel safe and we want them to patronize our stores in Salisbury,” he said.

With more cars and foot traffic, store owners are grateful for the extra sets of eyes to target shoplifters.

“It’s just bad all year round. It probably does get worse around the holiday time, and we just try to stay on top of it as best we can,” said Stitchin’ Post Gifts owner Pam Coffield. “It’s just a real nice hometown feel to have your local law enforcement checking in on you.”

Despite the extra patrol, SPD says officers can’t combat crime alone. Department leaders are reminding shoppers to avoid leaving items in their cars, and stressing the importance of always locking up vehicles.

This year’s campaign began on Black Friday.