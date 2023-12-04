ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A student faces disciplinary action after bringing a weapon to school last week, Rowan-Salisbury Schools officials confirmed with Queen City News on Monday.

The incident occurred at Hanford-Dole Elementary School last Thursday when a student was found to have a BB gun, according to the school’s principal Julie Hartness. “The situation was handled immediately and appropriately by administrators with the assistance of the school resource officer.”

The incident was reported at 7:43 a.m. last Thursday, according to the police report.