ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect who deputies say struggled to keep his pants upright during a robbery at a Salisbury gas station is being sought along with his accomplice, the Rowan County Sheriff’s said Thursday.

Deputies began investigating a robbery that occurred around 5 p.m. on August 16th at the Han-Dee Hugo gas station on Long Ferry Road.

Detectives said two masked men entered the store, broke into a safe, and made off with an unspecified amount of cash. No injuries were reported.

One of the suspects is described as a tall and thin Black male wearing a light green collared hoodie, jeans with a bright-colored design, and white tennis shoes. The other suspect is described as a Black male wearing black jeans, a black shirt, and a black hat.

One of the suspects was considered to be the lookout while the other suspect cracked the safe, according to the sheriff’s office.

Det. Naves is the lead on the case.