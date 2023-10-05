SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two suspects who were being sought in a September homicide investigation in Salisbury are now in custody, Salisbury Police said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 9:07 a.m. Sunday, September 17th at a home on Park Ave. Nohemy Hernandez-Laines, 35, was pronounced dead on the scene and a homicide investigation was launched.

Detectives identified Nasir Fudge, 23, and Jaylon Hicks, 18, as the suspects, and both men were arrested under murder warrants on Wednesday and held without bond.

They face additional breaking and entering and stolen possession charges stemming from another incident at the same residence that occurred on August 31st.