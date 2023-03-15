Some of the T-shirt designs that are finalists in Cheerwine’s high school contest. (Courtesy: Cheerwine)

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Cheerwine has revealed the 10 finalists in the Cheerwine Festival T-shirt design contest.

The Salisbury-based 106-year-old cherry soda invited high school students across North Carolina and South Carolina to submit original artwork showing why they love their home state.

The local finalists include:

Amanda Nesbitt (10th grade), Cuthbertson High School

Gracie Davis (12th grade), South Iredell High School

Kayla Cook (11th grade), Jesse C. Carson High School

Megan Story (9th grade), Northwest Cabarrus High School

Myah Sifford (12th grade), East Rowan High School

A panel of judges, consisted of artisan Grant C. Maginnis; Karen Alexander, mayor of Salisbury; Vivian Koontz, Salisbury events coordinator; Fern Blair, Salisbury web and marketing services coordinator; and Joy Ritchie Harper, vice president of marketing and fifth generation founding family member at Cheerwine. The group selected the top 10 entries.

Public voting is open until March 27 at cheerwine.com/festival-contest. One grand prize winner and two runners-up will be announced in April and recognized during a ceremony at this year’s Festival. The 2023 Cheerwine Festival will be held May 20 in downtown Salisbury.