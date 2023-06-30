SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Talk about a hot rod.

A three-wheel motorcycle went up in flames at a Salisbury gas station and had to be extinguished by fire crews Friday morning, Salisbury city officials confirmed with Queen City News.

Emergency crews responded to calls regarding the incident around 10:45 a.m. on Friday at a BP gas station at Jake Alexander and Klumac Road. Video obtained by a viewer showed the three-wheel vehicle fully engulfed in flames and ultimately the fire was extinguished.

Officials say no injuries were reported and the cause of the fire was due to a mechanical failure.

The bike was not at a pump at the time, and was off to the side. The bike is a total loss, officials said.