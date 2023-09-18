SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead following an apparent assault, Salisbury Police said Monday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a body around 9:07 a.m. Sunday morning near 801 Park Avenue.

Nohemy Hernandez-Laines, 35, was found and pronounced dead on the scene after an unsuccessful attempt at life-saving measures was performed by Medic. Salisbury PD said the injuries were consistent with an assault.

There is no mention of a suspect at this time and this remains an active investigation.