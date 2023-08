SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A worker was killed at an industrial site Wednesday, according to Rowan County Emergency Management.

The accident involved a compression machine at the Boral Composites East Spencer facility at 500 Correll St.

The company is a division of Boral Building Products and North Rowan Fire Department responded to the scene.