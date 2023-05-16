ROWAN COUNTY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters say they were working to clear a crash on I-85 near Old Beatty Ford Road when a car struck one of the parked fire trucks.

On May 15th, the Bostian Heights Fire Department, China Grove Fire, and a local towing company were at the site of a crash between a car and a tractor-trailer near the 65th-mile marker Southbound on I-85, officials say.

This is in Rowan County about 3 miles south of China Grove and about 2 miles east of Landis.

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Bostian Heights Fire Department

Firefighters say Bostian Heights Fire’s tanker truck was parked behind two fire engines, one from China Grove Fire and the other from Bostian Heights Fire. The three vehicles were parked with their lights on in the left two lanes of the interstate.

Authorities state that a car then struck the tanker truck and ended up beside one of the fire engines. All personnel were in the “safety zone” in front of the fire trucks. Firefighters credit their “old girl” Tanker 414 for saving their lives. Everyone including the driver of the car walked away without injuries.

It is state law for vehicles to reduce their speed and move over when first responders are present on the road on the shoulder. In instances like this one, on multi-lane interstates and highways, vehicles are asked to reduce speed even when traffic is moving in other lanes.