ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A serial church burglar accused of hitting several churches across the East Coast was arrested in Rowan County following a traffic stop earlier this month, the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday.

A traffic stop was conducted on Mykal Charter, 21, and Lamaya McClain, 20, of Greensboro, on August 7 along Interstate-85. Deputies said they learned both were wanted out of Virginia on charges of breaking and entering a place of worship.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Both were arrested and placed in the local detention center, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office then learned a similar series of break-ins involving local churches in Rowan County was actively being investigated by the criminal investigations unit. High-end equipment including a keyboard with an estimated value of $8,000 had been stolen during the series of church break-ins.

Salisbury Police had then reported to the sheriff’s office that Charter was just arrested for a breaking and entering that also led to the theft of a keyboard. Charter was linked to multiple break-ins and thefts of musical equipment from churches in Rowan County.

Two keyboards that had previously been reported stolen out of Florida were also seized during the traffic stop on Charter, the sheriff’s office said.

Suspect wanted for shattering Gaston County church door, damaging property

Charter had been out on a $200,000-plus secured bond from charges in other counties from previous church break-ins in Guilford, Wake, Durham, and Cumberland counties in addition to his most recent arrest by the Salisbury Police Department.

Detectives in Rowan County were able to find additional, unsolved break-ins across Gaston, Randolph, and Brunswick counties and more charges were brought against Charter.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation took months to put together and involved multiple agencies across North Carolina and other states.

Charter received an additional $250,000 bond following the charges, in addition to the previous $200,000 bond. He now faces the following charges: