SPECNER, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Salisbury burglar who had drugs on him was caught in the act while trying to break into a storage unit this week, the Spencer Police Department said Thursday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a break-in at Spencer Mini Storage on North Salisbury Ave.

Responding officers said they found Salisbury resident James Watts, 37, at the scene with burglary tools and had already broken into several units at the facility. He was found to have meth on him and already had two outstanding warrants out on him for his arrests, according to the police report.

Watts was arrested and faces multiple charges including burglary and drug-related charges.

He was held on a $50,000 secured bond and has already appeared in court.