SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two downtown Salisbury streets will be closed for several days starting next week, the city announced.

North Church Street and West Innes Street are expected to be shut down for two weeks beginning Monday, June 5, for work on the traffic signal system. A contractor is installing a conduit from an existing junction box to a new junction box.

The parking lots and driveway accesses within this block will be accessible from North Church. This closure will require this portion of the road to have two-way traffic on it. The business at 120 N. Church St. has a small parking garage with no other exit but onto Church St.

All other parking lots have alternative exits, which would not require the use of North Church. To allow for two way traffic, temporary no-parking signs will be installed on the east side of this block and a temporary stop sign will be provided as well.

The one-way sign at the intersection of North Church and West Council Street for this block will be temporarily bagged.