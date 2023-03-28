SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Rowan County Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested an 18-year-old suspect who fired a gun into an occupied vehicle in February.

Authorities arrested Johnai Anthony Rippy, 18, on Monday. Rippy is facing charges of:

Discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill/inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

Deputies responded to the Feb. 26 call at the intersection of N. Long and E. Jefferson streets in East Spencer. They said Rippy went to the scene at 11:37 p.m. that night. The suspect fired into a car, hitting one person and injuring both occupants.

After Rippy fled the scene, a deputy sheriff at a nearby traffic stop located the victims.

Deputies identified Rippy and obtained warrants for his arrest on March 17. Rippy received a $250,000 secured bond.

He’s at the Rowan County Jail with his first court appearance set for March 28.