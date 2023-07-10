SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Librarians at the Rowan Public Library are in the process of restoring some rare books that were damaged following a leak caused by a rainstorm a few weeks ago.

Typically, the shelves in the rare book room at the library’s downtown Salisbury headquarters are stocked with a collection of volumes up to around 200 years old. Right now, most of those books are off the shelves and sitting on carts or tables as they repair the damage from the leak.

“We were entrusted to keep these books as well-preserved as we could,” said History Room Supervisor Gretchen Witt. “So, if we have the tools to repair them in that way, then we’ll fulfill that.”

Witt says about 16 rare books took on enough water that they needed to be treated with a special drying process. Six of those got wet enough that they are currently being stored in the freezer to ward off mold.

“We quickly moved in here, lots of people helped, and we just got the books off the shelves as quickly as possible,” said Witt.

The drying process entails putting paper towels between the pages of the books, absorbing the excess water. The books are then left standing upright, so that water can drip out the bottom. Then is finding the proper balance between removing the dampness without over-drying.

“You don’t want to completely dry everything out, because dry books get brittle then,” described Witt.

Once the books are sufficiently dry, Witt presses the books back to the original form by weighing them down with heavier books on top of them.

Though it’s possible for books to become damaged beyond repair, Witt says all the books that got wet in this incident are able to be salvaged.