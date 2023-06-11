SALISBURY (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A neighbor heard and saw lightning strike the building before it broke out in flames.

The Power Cross Ministries‘s administration building on North Ellis Street caught fire on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. Officials say that about 60 firefighters controlled the fire.

According to firefighters, most of the fire was contained in the attic, but they believe the building is a total loss. The Salisbury Fire Marshal, Terry Smith said that this fire was hard to control because the building was built in 1935 with more susceptibility to fire spreading.

“It was just, it was loud,” said neighbor Graham Corriher who witnessed the lightning strike. “You felt it more than you heard it. It just shook your whole body.”

“Lightning, it can be very dangerous, and we’re very fortunate it doesn’t happen more than it does, said Fire Marshal, Terry Smith. “But we do have instances of it happening around town.”

Smith said he is considering leaving a fire crew at the home overnight to keep an eye on things and to monitor hot spots.

In a Facebook post, the organization said that they are making plans to still meet tomorrow.

“A little fire won’t stop us from serving you guys,” they wrote. “Tonight is hard, but the morning is coming.”

Lightning is also suspected to be the cause of a house fire earlier Sunday afternoon around 3 p.m. Charlotte Fire Fighters say a home on Steele Meadow Road caught on fire, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.