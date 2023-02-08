SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – While speaking to a crowd of students and health officials, Dr. Marcella Nunez-Smith equated some deciding to be vaccinated to getting a person to stop smoking.

Dr. Nunez-Smith, chair of the Covid-19 health equity task force, says there should be constant conversations until the person feels comfortable enough to get the initial shot or booster.

“I want to leave a message of uplift; it can feel like a lot to carry,” said Nunez-Smith.

Dr. Nunez-Smith also talked about the health risks like diabetes in the Black community and how Covid, combined with other conditions, plays a significant role in getting the nation to an endemic level of the virus. She also toured the F. George Shipman Center on campus, where students completed demonstrations and talked about the advancing field of science.

According to Livingstone College, students also showed the institution’s mass spectrometer, the only one in North Carolina at an HBCU.

Dr. Nunez-Smith also told students that African Americans are still trailing other groups with getting vaccinated but knows the students can help spread information about the vaccine on campus and at home.

“These students, they are our future,” said Nunez-Smith. “They’re going to make a difference; they can do it; they’re being educated here at Livingstone College; they’re going to be a success; they’re going to lead us to a better tomorrow; I want them to know and feel that confidence.”

The faculty at Livingstone hopes the visit from Dr. Nunez-Smith and the new scientific equipment will offer the college a 4-year chemistry degree shortly.